Smith-Schuster and the Steelers will not take the field Week 4 against the Titans following additional positive COVID-19 tests within the Tennessee organization, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The initial plan was to move the game from Sunday to either Monday or Tuesday, but with reports of additional positive tests from another Titans player and personnel member surfacing, the league ultimately decided it would be best to postpone the contest. The Steelers were originally in line for a Week 8 bye, but it remains to be seen if that will stay in tact with a new Week 4 bye now on the calendar.