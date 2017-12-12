Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Suspension lifted
Smith-Schuster's suspension was lifted Monday, according to the league's official transaction log.
Smith-Schuster has officially satisfied the one-game suspension he received for his hard hit on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict in Week 13. The rookie can now look forward to a highly-anticipated matchup with the Patriots on Sunday.
