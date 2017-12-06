The NFL has upheld Smith-Schuster's one-game suspension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith-Schuster will miss Sunday's game against the Ravens and is eligible to return the following week in a matchup against the Patriots. In his absence, Antonio Brown (toe) should continue to lead the Steelers' receiving corps, while Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers will presumably absorb a share of the rookie's usual target allotment.