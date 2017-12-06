Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Suspension upheld
The NFL has upheld Smith-Schuster's one-game suspension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Smith-Schuster will miss Sunday's game against the Ravens and is eligible to return the following week in a matchup against the Patriots. In his absence, Antonio Brown (toe) should continue to lead the Steelers' receiving corps, while Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers will presumably absorb a share of the rookie's usual target allotment.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Draws one-game suspension•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Could face one-game suspension•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Faces potential fine, suspension after illegal hit•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Practicing fully•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Has chance to return Sunday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Ruled out Week 12•
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.