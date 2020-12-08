Smith-Schuster brought in seven of his 10 targets for 28 yards in Monday's 23-17 loss to Washington.

The Steelers relied heavily on the passing game once again, with Ben Roethlisberger attempting a season-high 53 passes. Smith-Schuster commanded a sizable target share, but he garnered only 2.8 yards per target, his lowest mark since Week 6. Pittsburgh has passed at least 40 times in each of the last five contests, and Smith-Schuster has received a fair share of targets. However, he's only averaging 4.4 yards per reception over the last three games.