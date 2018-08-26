Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Targeted eight times
Smith-Schuster caught six of eight targets for 46 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.
Smith-Schuster seemed to be the focal point of the passing game on a day the Steelers offense was without both Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. While the youngster's encouraging day was dampened a bit by two drops he had, Smith-Schuster nonetheless looks like even more of a threat than he was his rookie season, which is an encouraging development for those with fantasy investments in the up-and-coming 21-year-old.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Makes only catch count•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Makes only catch count•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Resumes practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not practicing to start week•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Scores 71-yard touchdown•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Sidelined during Sunday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...