Smith-Schuster caught six of eight targets for 46 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.

Smith-Schuster seemed to be the focal point of the passing game on a day the Steelers offense was without both Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. While the youngster's encouraging day was dampened a bit by two drops he had, Smith-Schuster nonetheless looks like even more of a threat than he was his rookie season, which is an encouraging development for those with fantasy investments in the up-and-coming 21-year-old.