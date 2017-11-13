Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Team-high totals in win
Smith-Schuster brought in five of seven targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Colts.
The rookie took another step in his emergence Sunday, pacing the Steelers in both catches and receiving yards on the afternoon. His seven-yard touchdown catch with 7:47 remaining in the third quarter started Pittsburgh's comeback from a 17-3 deficit and marked his third score in as many games. The 20-year-old has compiled 12 receptions for 290 yards over the last pair of contests and is undisputably becoming one of Ben Roethlisberger's favorite targets. He'll look to continue his impressive surge against the Titans in Week 11 on Thursday Night Football.
