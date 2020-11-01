Smith-Schuster corralled seven of his eight targets for 67 receiving yards during Sunday's 28-24 win against the Ravens.

Smith-Schuster has been highly involved over the past two weeks in wins over formidable AFC foes, snagging 16 of 22 targets for 152 receiving yards against the Titans and Ravens, his greatest output in a two-game stretch thus far this season. Pittsburgh's passing offense isn't quite the high-octane unit it was during 2018 in Ben Roethlisberger's last full season, ranking 23rd in the NFL with 229 yards per game entering Sunday (compared to a No. 2 ranking in 2018). Regardless, Smith-Schuster's usage of late has been sufficient to produce viable fantasy numbers, as he now prepares for a Week 9 matchup against the Cowboys' bottom-ranked scoring defense.