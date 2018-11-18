Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Tops 100-yard mark
Smith-Schuster caught eight of the 10 balls thrown his way for 104 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over Jacksonville.
Owners who stuck with Smith-Schuster in this tricky matchup were rewarded, as he played a major role in Pittsburgh's late comeback from a 16-0 deficit, even though he didn't do any of the scoring himself. This was the second-year wide receiver's fifth game with over 100 receiving yards this season. The Broncos will have a hard time trying to cover both JuJu and Antonio Brown on the outside in Week 12.
