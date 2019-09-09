Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Tweaks ankle in loss
Smith-Schuster suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's blowout loss to the Patriots, but the injury doesn't appear to be too serious, Dale Lolley of DKSportsPittsburgh.com reports.
Smith-Schuster tweaked his ankle during a meaningless play in the waning minutes of the 33-3 blowout loss. Luckily for his fantasy owners, it sounds like the star wideout avoided serious injury. Smith-Schuster paced the Steelers in receptions (six) and receiving yards (78), which was to be expected following the dramatic departure of Antonio Brown this past offseason. The 22-year-old's next matchup comes against the Seahawks next Sunday, whose secondary was just burned by Andy Dalton and the Bengals for 400-plus passing yards. Expect the team to clarify the status of the wideout's ankle in the coming days.
