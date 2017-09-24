Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Two catches in OT loss
Smith-Schuster caught two passes for 29 yards in Pittsburgh's 23-17 overtime loss to Chicago on Sunday.
The rookie was targeted six times, and appears to have surpassed Eli Rogers on the depth chart, but still isn't performing at a level to warrant insertion in fantasy lineups.
