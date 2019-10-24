Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Under the weather Thursday
Smith-Schuster missed Thursday's practice due to an illness.
Smith-Schuster has ample time to recover in advance of Monday night's game against the Dolphins, so his absence from Thursday's practice isn't too worrisome. We'll revisit the wideout's status Friday to see if he's able to get back on the field for the Steelers' second session of the week.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: May be nursing injury or illness•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Non-factor in victory•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Coughs up costly fumble•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Cleared to play Week 5•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Shaping up as game-time decision•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Questionable in Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...