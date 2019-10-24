Play

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Under the weather Thursday

Smith-Schuster missed Thursday's practice due to an illness.

Smith-Schuster has ample time to recover in advance of Monday night's game against the Dolphins, so his absence from Thursday's practice isn't too worrisome. We'll revisit the wideout's status Friday to see if he's able to get back on the field for the Steelers' second session of the week.

