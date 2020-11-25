Smith-Schuster (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Smith-Schuster has put forth a 'DNP/LP/FP' practice slate over the last three days, seeming to confirm that he isn't in any actual danger of missing time. Pittsburgh's upcoming matchup against the Ravens has been moved from Thursday to Sunday, however, so the team isn't required to officially assign injury designations for game-day yet.
