Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Week 16 status still unsettled
Smith-Schuster (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest against the Jets, but the team is viewing the receiver as a game-day decision in advance of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Though Smith-Schuster has received medical clearance to play through the knee issue, the Steelers apparently aren't entirely convinced that he'll be able to play through the lingering pain he's continued to experience. The Steelers will put Smith-Schuster through a workout Sunday morning, after which the team should have a better idea regarding what kind of workload -- if any -- the wideout is capable of handling. With the Steelers clinging to the AFC's final wild-card spot entering Sunday's action, it would certainly behoove the 8-6 squad to have Smith-Schuster available in some capacity, though his shaky health might make it difficult to justify rolling with him in fantasy lineups.
