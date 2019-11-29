Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Won't play Sunday
The Steelers have ruled Smith-Schuster (knee) out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Though Smith-Schuster cleared the NFL's concussion protocol earlier this week, the left knee injury he picked up in the Steelers' previous matchup with the Browns in Week 11 is still bothering the wideout. After he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday, Smith-Schuster will be forced out for a second straight game. Smith-Schuster's absence leaves James Washington and Diontae Johnson in line to work as new starting quarterback Devlin Hodges' top two options at receiver in Week 13.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Misses another practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Clears protocol, but sits out practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Could return Sunday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not playing Sunday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Another missed practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 13 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 13 WR Preview: The T.Y. gap
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...
-
Week 13 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a huge Week 13 for many Fantasy teams, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
Stealing Signals Thanksgiving recap
Ben Gretch reviews all three Thanksgiving games to find actionable advice as we head toward...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...