Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Won't play Sunday

The Steelers have ruled Smith-Schuster (knee) out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Though Smith-Schuster cleared the NFL's concussion protocol earlier this week, the left knee injury he picked up in the Steelers' previous matchup with the Browns in Week 11 is still bothering the wideout. After he failed to practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday, Smith-Schuster will be forced out for a second straight game. Smith-Schuster's absence leaves James Washington and Diontae Johnson in line to work as new starting quarterback Devlin Hodges' top two options at receiver in Week 13.