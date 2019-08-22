Smith-Schuster is focused on becoming more of a deep threat outside, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. "Being able to catch the deep balls down the field," Smith-Schuster said. "That's what I've focused on a lot, catching the ball over the shoulder and being able to be a threat on the outside."

With Antonio Brown off to Oakland and slot specialists Ryan Switzer and Eli Rogers left behind in Pittsburgh, there's an excellent chance Smith-Schuster takes more of his snaps outside this season. It's less clear if he'll become a viable deep threat, but he's so good at everything else that it shouldn't be a major issue if he struggles to gain separation on go routes. His work after the catch has led to some huge plays through two seasons, including gains of 97, 97, 75, 69 and 67 yards.