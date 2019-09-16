Smith-Schuster will be working with Mason Rudolph moving forward due to Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending elbow injury, Mark Madden of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Roethlisberger was removed from Sunday's loss to the Seahawks after noticeably clutching at his right throwing elbow a number of times. An ensuing MRI revealed that the long-time Steeler required surgery, ruling him out for the rest of the season. His replacement is Rudolph, who connected with Smith-Schuster on a 45-yard completion in the third quarter Sunday en route to the wideout racking up five catches (on eight targets) for 84 yards. While Smith-Schuster's stock lowers slightly, he remains the best pass-catching option in this offense by a long shot, and there should be little hesitation starting him on a weekly basis.