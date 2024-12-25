Fields (abdomen) is listed as the Steelers' inactive third quarterback for Wednesday's game against the Chiefs, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
With Fields, who had been listed as questionable for the contest, in line to be the team's emergency third QB, Kyle Allen is slated to serve as Pittsburgh's No. 2 signal caller behind Russell Wilson on Wednesday. Fields' next chance to step back in as Wilson's top backup will arrive in Week 18 versus the Bengals.
More News
-
Steelers' Justin Fields: Not expected to suit up Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Justin Fields: Officially questionable for Week 17•
-
Steelers' Justin Fields: Ruled out for Week 16•
-
Steelers' Justin Fields: Logs DNP on Tuesday•
-
Steelers' Justin Fields: Out for remainder of Week 15•
-
Steelers' Justin Fields: Questionable to return•