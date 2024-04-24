The Steelers informed Fields on Wednesday that they won't exercise his fifth-year option for 2025, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Steelers' decision comes as little surprise, given that Fields is coming into his new organization as the second quarterback on the depth chart and would be guaranteed around $25.66 million in 2025 if Pittsburgh were to pick up his option before the May 2 deadline. While the team may have interest in keeping him around beyond the upcoming season, it won't be at a hefty price before he's ever put on a Steelers uniform. Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports that fellow offseason acquisition Russell Wilson will enter offseason workouts in "pole position" at quarterback, with Fields then getting a chance to compete at some point in the future, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. Fields is on track to be a free agent next spring, and his playing time between now and then seems largely dependent on Wilson struggling or missing time with an injury.