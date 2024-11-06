Fields (hamstring) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Fields was inactive in Week 8 against the Giants, but he's back healthy following Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye. Having lost the starting job to Russell Wilson, who proceeded to post a 2-0 record, Fields will work as Wilson's backup Sunday against the Commanders. Fields' return will likely relegate Kyle Allen to gameday inactive status.