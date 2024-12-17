Fields (abdomen) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough session, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Fields suffered an abdominal injury on an eight-yard rush in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Eagles. He'll have two more chances this week to return to practice ahead of Saturday's AFC North showdown against the Ravens. If Fields is not cleared for that game, Kyle Allen would be the next man up to serve as the Steelers' backup quarterback behind Russell Wilson.