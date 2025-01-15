Fields completed 106 of 161 pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and an interception while rushing 62 times for 289 yards and five touchdowns over 10 regular-season appearances with the Steelers in 2024.

Fields began the 2024 season as the Steelers' starting quarterback following a preseason injury to Russell Wilson. Fields led the team to a 4-2 record over his six starts, but he topped 200 passing yards in just two of those appearances. The Steelers turned to Wilson as their starter afterward, and Fields played just 12 offensive snaps over the remainder of the regular season. While Pittsburgh's record with Fields as the starting quarterback was encouraging, the 2021 first-round pick enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and could have some trouble finding a guaranteed starting job.