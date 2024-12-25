Fields (abdomen) is unlikely to play in Wednesday's Week 17 game against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Fields was able to log a limited practice session Tuesday, but it appears the backup QB will miss a second straight contest. If that is indeed the case, Kyle Allen would be in line to serve as the Steelers' No. 2 signal-caller behind Russell Wilson. Rapoport notes that Fields could serve as Pittsburgh's emergency third quarterback Wednesday and might be able to return to action next Sunday against Cincinnati.
More News
-
Steelers' Justin Fields: Officially questionable for Week 17•
-
Steelers' Justin Fields: Ruled out for Week 16•
-
Steelers' Justin Fields: Logs DNP on Tuesday•
-
Steelers' Justin Fields: Out for remainder of Week 15•
-
Steelers' Justin Fields: Questionable to return•
-
Steelers' Justin Fields: Gets one carry in Week 13•