Fields (abdomen) is unlikely to play in Wednesday's Week 17 game against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fields was able to log a limited practice session Tuesday, but it appears the backup QB will miss a second straight contest. If that is indeed the case, Kyle Allen would be in line to serve as the Steelers' No. 2 signal-caller behind Russell Wilson. Rapoport notes that Fields could serve as Pittsburgh's emergency third quarterback Wednesday and might be able to return to action next Sunday against Cincinnati.