Fields (abdomen) is questionable to suit up against the Chiefs on Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Fields missed last Sunday's matchup against Baltimore due to an injury to his abdomen, but he could return to face Kansas City on Wednesday after logging a limited practice session Tuesday. If he can suit up, Fields will back up Russell Wilson at quarterback while potentially handling a few snaps on designed running plays. If Fields is unable to play, however, Kyle Allen is in like to work as Pittsburgh's No. 2 QB.
