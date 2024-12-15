Fields (abdomen) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Fields was hurt on his only snap of the game -- a second-quarter eight-yard carry on which Reed Blankenship was penalized for unnecessary roughness. Fields' absence means that Pittsburgh will be unable to deploy the package that features Fields as a runner, which the team has been using a few times per game. Russell Wilson remains the Steelers' No. 1 quarterback.