Fields failed to complete his lone pass attempt while rushing three times for 26 yards during Thursday's 24-19 loss to the Browns.

Fields was out with the offense for three snaps during last week's win over the Ravens, and his snap count increased slightly Thursday, with most of his action coming in the second half, when the snow made passing conditions difficult. He's been efficient during his limited action over the last two games, averaging 8.6 yards per carry on five rushing attempts, but he remains firmly in the No. 2 role behind Russell Wilson and is unlikely to have much of a fantasy impact as long as he continues to see minimal snaps.