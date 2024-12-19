Fields (abdomen) did not practice Thursday and is ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Fields hasn't yet practiced in any capacity since sustaining an abdomen injury during Pittsburgh's loss to the Eagles in Week 15. He picked up the injury on an eight-yard rush in the second quarter of the Steelers' loss. Until Fields is cleared to retake the field, Kyle Allen handle backup quarterback duties behind Russell Wilson.
