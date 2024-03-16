Fields has been traded to Pittsburgh for a 2025 6th-round draft pick that can become a 4th-round draft pick based on playing time, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The trade sets up an interesting quarterback situation in Pittsburgh with the Steelers having signed Russell Wilson in free agency. The Bears have cleared the deck to draft a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which in all likelihood will be Caleb Williams.
