Steelers' Justin Hunter: Battling Coates for spot
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin implied that Hunter and Sammie Coates are competing for one roster spot, Dave Lolley of The Washington Observer-Reporter reports.
Coates was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday and immediately thrust into competition with Hunter, who drew praise from Ben Roethlisberger earlier in training camp. While the head start will help Hunter's case, Coates is probably still the favorite due to his ability to contribute on special teams. The winner of the battle doesn't figure to have a major role on offense early in the season.
