Steelers' Justin Hunter: Impresses Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger said he likes the presence Hunter brings to the offense, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.

The 2013 second-round selection never met expectations in Tennessee and only caught 10 passes in Buffalo last season, but he's at least shown some ability to get down the field with 12 touchdowns and a 16.7 YPR mark on 78 career catches. While still a long shot to make the final roster despite drawing praise from his new team's quarterback, Hunter could challenge Sammie Coates for a role as an occasional deep threat. The Steelers do seem to be in good shape at wide receiver so long as Martavis Bryant is fully reinstated at some point during training camp. Eli Rogers likely will man the slot in three-wide formations, and rookie second-rounder JuJu Smith-Schuster could be the top backup at multiple spots.