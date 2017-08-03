Steelers' Justin Hunter: Impresses Roethlisberger
Ben Roethlisberger said he likes the presence Hunter brings to the offense, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.
The 2013 second-round selection never met expectations in Tennessee and only caught 10 passes in Buffalo last season, but he's at least shown some ability to get down the field with 12 touchdowns and a 16.7 YPR mark on 78 career catches. While still a long shot to make the final roster despite drawing praise from his new team's quarterback, Hunter could challenge Sammie Coates for a role as an occasional deep threat. The Steelers do seem to be in good shape at wide receiver so long as Martavis Bryant is fully reinstated at some point during training camp. Eli Rogers likely will man the slot in three-wide formations, and rookie second-rounder JuJu Smith-Schuster could be the top backup at multiple spots.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...