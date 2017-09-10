Play

Steelers' Justin Hunter: Inactive for Week 1

Hunter (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, Teresa Varley of Steelers.com reports.

Hunter wasn't expected to be anything more than a depth option in the receiving corps if active, so the coach's decision to leave him inactive shouldn't have much fantasy implication. His next chance to play will be in Week 2 against the Vikings.

