Hunter (shoulder) will undergo surgery in the near future to repair a torn labrum, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Steelers shuttled Hunter to injured reserve two days after he hurt his shoulder in the Week 13 loss to the Chargers, spelling an end to the wideout's season. Hunter should recovery from the procedure well before training camps get underway next summer, but he's not guaranteed to stick around with Pittsburgh since he'll become a free agent after the current season concludes. While playing on a pair of one-year contracts the past two seasons, Hunter has struggled to carve out much volume behind starting wideouts Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, drawing just 23 targets across 12 games.