Steelers' Justin Hunter: One reception in loss
Hunter had one catch for six yards in Pittsburgh's 30-9 loss to Jacksonville.
Although he played just four offense snaps, Hunter was targeted three times, and has now caught a pass in each of the past two games. There just isn't enough volume for him to produce at the level needed to be fantasy relevant.
