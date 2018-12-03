Steelers' Justin Hunter: Out for night with shoulder issue
Hunter injured his shoulder during Sunday's game against the Chargers and won't return to the contest, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hunter should've had a touchdown on a blown coverage in the second quarter, but he instead hurt his shoulder while diving for a badly overthrown pass. With rookie James Washington placed on the inactive list, Darrius Heyward-Bey will step in as Pittsburgh's No. 4 wide receiver for the rest of the night.
