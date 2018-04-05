Hunter signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh on Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Hunter has bounced around a bit since being drafted by the Steelers in 2013 but ended up back with the team in 2017, recording just four receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown in seven games. He'll likely be a back of the depth chart option at receiver in 2018.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories