Steelers' Justin Hunter: Re-signs with Steelers
Hunter signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh on Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Hunter has bounced around a bit since being drafted by the Steelers in 2013 but ended up back with the team in 2017, recording just four receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown in seven games. He'll likely be a back of the depth chart option at receiver in 2018.
More News
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...