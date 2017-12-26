Hunter caught his only target for five yards and a touchdown in Monday's 34-6 win at Houston.

The catch was only his fourth this season, and his first since Week 8, although it resulted in his first touchdown since joining the Steelers. Even with Antonio Brown (calf) likely to miss the Week 17 game against the winless Browns, Hunter is not a viable fantasy option.

