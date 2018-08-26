Hunter caught two of three targets for 37 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.

Starting alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster and second-round draft pick James Washington, Hunter caught a deep pass from Ben Roethlisberger for a 32-yard touchdown bomb to give Pittsburgh an early 7-0 lead. Antonio Brown (quad) sat this one out, and may see little-to-know action in the final preseason game, giving Hunter another opportunity to showcase his talents as he competes with Washington (abdomen) for the third wide receiver position.