Steelers' Justin Hunter: See his first action of the season

Hunter caught 1-of-2 targets for five yards in Sunday's 26-9 win against the Ravens.

After a costly fumble in Week 3, Eli Rogers was a healthy scratch against Baltimore, allowing Hunter to see his first offensive snaps of the season. That said, the Steelers game plan centers around Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, relegating most of the other offensive players to a supporting role. Although any one of them can experience a monster game on occasion, that hasn't been the case for Hunter since 2013, making it virtually impossible to insert him in fantasy lineups.