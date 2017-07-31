Steelers' Justin Hunter: Seeing first-team reps

Hunter has continued to work with the Steelers' first-team offense while Martavis Bryant (suspension) remains unable to practice, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hunter, like Bryant, boasts an excellent combination of size and speed, which has allowed him to make a strong impression during Pittsburgh's opening practices. While Bryant is sure to reclaim his starting job once reinstated, Hunter's performance thus far should help his case of making the team's roster, although he'll need to maintain it in the coming weeks to be sure.