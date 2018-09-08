Hunter is expected to be a part of three-wide sets Sunday at Cleveland, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Since he was selected in the second round of the 2013 draft, Hunter has bounced around four organizations in five seasons, never surpassing 30 catches, 500 yards or four touchdowns in a given year. Behind Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, Hunter also has to contend with rookie James Washington, but the veteran showed well in the preseason with a 7-132-1 line.