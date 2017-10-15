Steelers' Justin Hunter: Set to sit Sunday
Hunter (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
No Steelers' wideouts are nursing injuries right now, so Hunter likely wouldn't play many offensive snaps anyways. Hunter has just two receptions for 11 yards this season.
