Steelers' Justin Hunter: Suiting up Sunday
Hunter (coach's decision) will be active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' officials site reports.
Hunter is a depth wideout with special teams abilities, and head coach Mike Tomlin decided Week 4 would be a good time for him to make his Steelers' debut. To make room in the lineup, Eli Rogers (coach's decision) was listed as inactive. Rogers saw 11 targets through three games, so Hunter may have the same kind of opportunity Sunday, but he shouldn't be considered for fantasy lineups at this time.
