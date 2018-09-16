Hunter (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The Steelers' decision to make Hunter a healthy inactive comes as a surprise after he played 51 of a total 84 offensive snaps in the team's Week 1 tie with the Browns, finishing with one reception for six yards on five targets. Hunter's unimpressive showing appears to have cost him the No. 3 wideout job, with rookie second-round pick James Washington ready to assume those duties in the home opener.

