Steelers' Justin Hunter: Won't play Sunday
Hunter (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's contest against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of Steelers.com reports.
Hunter will be a healthy scratch Sunday while James Washington fills in at wide receiver behind Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ryan Switzer.
More News
-
Steelers' Justin Hunter: First two-catch game since 2016•
-
Steelers' Justin Hunter: Surprise inactive in Week 2•
-
Steelers' Justin Hunter: Logs 51 snaps in Week 1•
-
Steelers' Justin Hunter: Set for Week 1 role•
-
Steelers' Justin Hunter: Scores in win•
-
Steelers' Justin Hunter: Re-signs with Steelers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...