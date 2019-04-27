The Steelers selected Layne in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 83rd overall.

Layne picked up hype as a potential high second-round pick in the days leading up to the draft, so for him to fall to Pittsburgh this late in the third round looks like a steal at a glance. The Steelers need corners to possess physicality and the ability to pounce in zone looks otherwise, and Layne appears uniquely qualified for such tasks. At 6-foot-2, 192 pounds with long arms he projects as a standout jam threat, and the combination of his 4.50-second 40, 37.5-inch vertical, and 134-inch broad jump demonstrates plus linear explosiveness. Layne only switched from receiver to corner just before his 2016 freshman season, yet he earned a meaningful role even that season before playing a starring role the last two seasons. He won't play ahead of Joe Haden or Steven Nelson this year, but he could be the long-term heir to either role.