Steelers' Justin Layne: Pittsburgh lands in third round
The Steelers selected Layne in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 83rd overall.
Layne picked up hype as a potential high second-round pick in the days leading up to the draft, so for him to fall to Pittsburgh this late in the third round looks like a steal at a glance. The Steelers need corners to possess physicality and the ability to pounce in zone looks otherwise, and Layne appears uniquely qualified for such tasks. At 6-foot-2, 192 pounds with long arms he projects as a standout jam threat, and the combination of his 4.50-second 40, 37.5-inch vertical, and 134-inch broad jump demonstrates plus linear explosiveness. Layne only switched from receiver to corner just before his 2016 freshman season, yet he earned a meaningful role even that season before playing a starring role the last two seasons. He won't play ahead of Joe Haden or Steven Nelson this year, but he could be the long-term heir to either role.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
After the dust settled on Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins, our Fantasy crew reacts...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Round 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...