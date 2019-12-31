Play

Layne recorded one tackle (solo) in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

The rookie defensive back finished the 2019 season with three tackles in 10 games. Layne played exclusively on special teams and should have a similar role in 2020 behind Joe Haden and Steven Nelson at cornerback.

