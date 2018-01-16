Steelers' Justin Thomas: Signs reserve/future contract
Thomas signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers on Tuesday, the Steelers' official site reports.
Thomas spent time on the Steelers' practice squad throughout the year after failing to make the 53-man roster heading into the regular season. The 23-year-old will now get an opportunity to further his development in the team's offense this offseason.
