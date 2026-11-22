Wetjen (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Wetjen has operated as the Steelers' top returner on both kickoffs and punts this season. However, with Roman Wilson back from injured reserve and Max Hurleman elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, Wetjen will be a healthy scratch Sunday for the first time this season. Wetjen's next opportunity to play is Friday against the Broncos, although the rookie fourth-rounder's chances of suiting up for that contest would be further diminished if Michael Pittman (foot) is activated from IR before that game.