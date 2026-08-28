Wetjen caught one of two targets for seven yards, gained 17 yards on his only kickoff return and added 61 yards and a touchdown on four punt returns in Thursday's 28-27 preseason loss to the Bills.

The 2026 fourth-round pick took advantage of Buffalo being forced to punt out their end zone in the fourth quarter, catching the ball on the Bills' side of midfield, surviving some initial contact and then reversing course to jet down the left sideline to the house. Wetjen returned six kicks for TDs in three seasons at Iowa, but he doesn't offer much value on offense, so it remains to be seen whether the Steelers will carry a return specialist on the Week 1 roster.