Johnson rushed twice for four yards during Sunday's 27-22 win over the Ravens.

The Steelers' running game failed to make much of an impact in Week 14, as Kenneth Gainwell led the team with four carries for 15 yards and a touchdown, while Jaylen Warren was inefficient by rushing eight times for 13 yards. However, those two backs saw nearly an even split of playing time, with Warren playing 50 percent of the offensive snaps and Gainwell playing 48 percent. Johnson was once again the clear No. 3 back, as he was on the field for just three offensive snaps against Baltimore. Johnson has been limited to single-digit snaps in each of his last five appearances, and he's rushed 12 times for 29 yards while securing his lone target for nine yards during that time.