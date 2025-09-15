Johnson rushed once for one yard during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Seahawks.

Johnson was on the field for just two offensive snaps for a second consecutive week. He played four snaps on special teams, but he didn't pursue a ball that bounced past him on a kickoff in the fourth quarter, which allowed Seattle to recover in the end zone for a touchdown. The 22-year-old showcased some promise during the preseason after being selected in the third round of this year's draft, but he hasn't had a role in Pittsburgh's offense behind Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell, and Johnson did little to instill confidence in Week 2.